Montecito Bank & Trust Has $323,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,048 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 204,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,952 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 575,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 389,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after buying an additional 27,906 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.01. 53,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,460. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $111.05.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
