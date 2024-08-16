Montecito Bank & Trust Has $272,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 289,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,634,000 after acquiring an additional 39,238 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 73,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.87. 357,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,781. The firm has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $482.50.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,681.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

