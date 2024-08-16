Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,799,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,854,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after purchasing an additional 188,658 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.16. The stock had a trading volume of 141,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,449. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

