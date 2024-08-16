Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 86,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 64.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter.

IBDX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 25,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

