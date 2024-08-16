Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.50 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price objective on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAU. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price objective on Montage Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark raised their target price on Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Montage Gold to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montage Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.49.

Shares of CVE MAU traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.98. 107,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,841. The firm has a market capitalization of C$473.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 19.98. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.28.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Analysts expect that Montage Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

