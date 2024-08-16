Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $882.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $882.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,456 shares of company stock valued at $71,350,378 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,739,318,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after buying an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $920.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $822.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $739.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $925.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

