Monero (XMR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $40.38 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $149.32 or 0.00252486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.75 billion and approximately $40.38 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,142.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.35 or 0.00573793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00112247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00031755 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00036573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00072916 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00072072 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

