monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $300.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.63.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $258.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.62. monday.com has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 686.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 72.9% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in monday.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

