monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $285.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.63.

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,286. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.62. monday.com has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in monday.com by 19.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 93.9% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in monday.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 470,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,330,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 290.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

