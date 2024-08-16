Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $21,361.40 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $21,361.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,442,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,302,223.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $1,816,800.00.
  • On Monday, June 17th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 29th, Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $49,274.50.

MRNA opened at $86.62 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

