MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Up 69.4% in July

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the July 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CIF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,425. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund ( NYSE:CIF Free Report ) by 6,389.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

