Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$86.00 at CIBC

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRU. Scotiabank cut their price target on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Metro from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$84.25.
Metro Stock Performance
Metro Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.38%.
Metro Company Profile
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
