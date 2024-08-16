Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$86.00 at CIBC

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRU. Scotiabank cut their price target on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Metro from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$84.25.

Metro stock traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$83.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. Metro has a 1-year low of C$65.43 and a 1-year high of C$84.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.38%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

