MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Cut by SWS Partners

SWS Partners decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. MetLife comprises approximately 1.1% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in MetLife were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 12.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.73. 3,904,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,134. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $79.34.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.85.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

