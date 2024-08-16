MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $31.21

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $31.21 or 0.00052280 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $185.76 million and $5.44 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010933 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,775.18 or 1.00119487 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,951,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,951,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 31.33716025 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $6,715,396.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.