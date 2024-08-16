Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 95.6% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.89, for a total transaction of $8,599,692.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,302,513.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total value of $423,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,091.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.89, for a total transaction of $8,599,692.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,302,513.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,174 shares of company stock valued at $175,146,777 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $10.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $526.74. 6,317,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,312,509. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

