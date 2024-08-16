Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.01% and a negative return on equity of 260.65%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRSN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 304,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,791. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $164.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

