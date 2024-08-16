Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 145,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 182,039 shares.The stock last traded at $42.54 and had previously closed at $41.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $359.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,738.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,727.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 139.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 53,401 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

