Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target Cut to $7.50

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MLCO. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.82.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $5.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 17,502,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,509 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.2% during the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 338,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,169,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 217,520 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 173.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 602,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 381,653 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.