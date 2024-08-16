MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Stock Down 3.9 %

MeiraGTx stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. 25,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,079. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $272.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.45). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 651.19% and a negative return on equity of 122.82%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million. On average, analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MeiraGTx

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,531,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,124,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeiraGTx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MeiraGTx by 19.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.