MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s FY2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MediWound to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of MediWound from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 63,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,058. MediWound has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $177.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.81.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediWound will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in MediWound in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in MediWound during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 7.8% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

