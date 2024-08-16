Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.3% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 14.8% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 29.9% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META stock traded down $8.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $528.63. 3,855,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,296,926. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $542.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $499.79 and a 200 day moving average of $486.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total value of $423,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,091.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.87, for a total transaction of $8,916,696.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at $81,104,462.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,275 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,091.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,174 shares of company stock valued at $175,146,777 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

