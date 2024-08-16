Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $579.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $526.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $591.54. The stock has a market cap of $533.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

