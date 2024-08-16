Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,643 shares of company stock worth $49,709,324 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $261.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,124. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.08.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

