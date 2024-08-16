Mcdonald Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc boosted its position in V.F. by 10.0% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 14,729,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,849 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in V.F. by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in V.F. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 473,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,059,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,393,000 after acquiring an additional 166,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

V.F. Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,249,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

