Mary Porter Gale Sells 30,000 Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) Director Mary Porter Gale sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $1,569,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Mary Porter Gale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 9th, Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $790,950.00.
Reddit Stock Performance
Shares of RDDT opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79. Reddit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $78.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $82,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $37,015,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $36,990,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 457,588 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDDT. Loop Capital raised Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Reddit from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reddit
About Reddit
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Reddit
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.