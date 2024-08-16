Mary Porter Gale Sells 30,000 Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) Director Mary Porter Gale sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $1,569,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mary Porter Gale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $790,950.00.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79. Reddit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $78.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $82,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $37,015,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $36,990,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 457,588 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDDT. Loop Capital raised Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Reddit from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

