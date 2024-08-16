Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Marten Transport has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at $136,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

