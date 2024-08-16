Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Marten Transport has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.
Marten Transport Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at $136,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.
