Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 420 ($5.36) price target on the stock.

Marshalls Price Performance

Shares of LON MSLH opened at GBX 338.50 ($4.32) on Monday. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195.30 ($2.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.50 ($4.65). The company has a market cap of £855.96 million, a PE ratio of 4,835.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 324.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 302.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Marshalls Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,428.57%.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

Recommended Stories

