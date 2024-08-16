Marlowe (LON:MRL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $128.50

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.50 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 426 ($5.44), with a volume of 751781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.43).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Marlowe from GBX 720 ($9.19) to GBX 710 ($9.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.81) target price on shares of Marlowe in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Marlowe alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRL

Marlowe Price Performance

Marlowe Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 456.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 480.33. The company has a market capitalization of £379.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3,078.57 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 155 ($1.98) dividend. This represents a yield of 27.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lord Ashcroft acquired 3,422,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 548 ($7.00) per share, for a total transaction of £18,756,993.32 ($23,949,174.31). 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marlowe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.