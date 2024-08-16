Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marine Products’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Marine Products Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of MPX opened at $9.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $321.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.24. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Marine Products

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPX. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.