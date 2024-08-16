Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 3.1%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.43. 873,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,331,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 11.32.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,860,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 844,325 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,735,000 after purchasing an additional 653,639 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $5,373,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

