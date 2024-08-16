Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Short Interest Up 24.2% in July

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,899,800 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 7,165,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 640.3 days.

Mapfre Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPFRF remained flat at $1.99 during trading on Thursday. Mapfre has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre, SA engages in insurance, finance, securities, investment, and services business worldwide. The company offers life and non-life; health; accident; property and casualty protection comprising automobile and homeowner insurance, personal third-party liability and asset insurance, etc.; savings and investment; retirement; burial; travel; and leisure insurance solutions.

