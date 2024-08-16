Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.00. 1,368,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,318,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $382.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.14. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.