Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,773,400 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 4,830,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Man Wah Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MAWHF remained flat at $0.73 during trading on Friday. Man Wah has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.
Man Wah Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Man Wah
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.