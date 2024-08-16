Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,773,400 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 4,830,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Man Wah Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAWHF remained flat at $0.73 during trading on Friday. Man Wah has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

