MAGIC Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17.90 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. MAGIC has a market cap of $86.52 million and approximately $17.90 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAGIC has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 265,310,875 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

