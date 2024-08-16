MAGA Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. MAGA has a market capitalization of $19.16 million and $13.35 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MAGA has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MAGA

MAGA’s launch date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip.

Buying and Selling MAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00005049 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $12,660,630.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

