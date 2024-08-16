Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of M stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.17 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,489,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,385,000 after buying an additional 1,379,476 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,374,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,184,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 18.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,704,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,333,000 after buying an additional 747,542 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,539.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,534,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,871,000 after buying an additional 3,319,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,185,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,162,000 after buying an additional 37,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

