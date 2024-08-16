Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 333,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Luxfer by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 466.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Luxfer Price Performance

Luxfer stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 22,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,006. The stock has a market cap of $291.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

