Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LITE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.36.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $71,025,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $53,785,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $29,675,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,225,000 after buying an additional 442,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 843,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,916,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
