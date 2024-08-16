Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.04. 8,660,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 32,129,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 925.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

