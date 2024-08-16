Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL) Short Interest Up 79.3% in July

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,400 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the July 15th total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lucas GC Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGCL opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15. Lucas GC has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucas GC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucas GC stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

About Lucas GC

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People's Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

