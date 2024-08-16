Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price Down 0%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $239.51 and last traded at $240.00. 281,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,520,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.19.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,205,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,147,603,000 after acquiring an additional 82,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $714,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,518,000 after acquiring an additional 52,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.