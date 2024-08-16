Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Sells 686 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 333,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,081,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,454,000 after acquiring an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,574,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,643 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

