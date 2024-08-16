Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 7,910 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,312,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,304,000 after buying an additional 532,000 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,581,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,932,000 after buying an additional 89,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9,507.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 504,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,937,000 after buying an additional 499,501 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 249,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,278,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 245,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,980,000 after buying an additional 160,327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

HYG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,586,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,204,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $77.26.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

