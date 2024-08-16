Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 697 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up 2.1% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in TC Energy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.30%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

