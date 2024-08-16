Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 52,640 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,000. Allstate makes up approximately 2.7% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.59. 1,236,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $184.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.94.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

