Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys 710 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1,049.1% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557,749 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 161.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE BN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. 1,144,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,866. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

