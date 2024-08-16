Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 28,852 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,367,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,852 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for about 1.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $138,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after acquiring an additional 70,201 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,872,000 after buying an additional 305,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

TTD stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $101.43. 3,518,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,695. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

