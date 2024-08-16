Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 31,595 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,129,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,813,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,178 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 48,684,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,558,848. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a PE ratio of -471.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

