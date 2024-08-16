Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 155.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $509.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,444,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,970. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $461.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

