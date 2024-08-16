Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $303.28 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,443,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 2.8% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.31% of American Tower worth $303,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.64. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $236.13. The company has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.